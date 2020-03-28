Dylan John Satre NORTHFIELD — Dylan John Satre, born May 12, 1994, in Randolph, passed away at age 25 on March 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Oxbow High School in Bradford. He leaves behind his beloved dog; his father Wayne Satre; his mother Lynne Satre; and step-dad Thomas Chaffee; his brothers, Devin Satre and Riley Chaffee; his grandparents Lois and Jerry Christie, Mary and Ken Smith, Tom and Victoria Chaffee; his grandfather John Satre; his great-grandfather Walter Satre; his aunt Amber Chaffee; as well as many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his uncle Dan Satre. Dylan had a passion for anything music-related, including writing and mixing his own music. Spending time bonding with his brothers was one of the most cherished things in his life. Other hobbies he enjoyed were off-roading and riding four-wheelers. Some may remember Dylan for his struggle with drug addiction, but those who really knew him, knew he was compassionate, empathetic, funny, smart and so much more. He was a jokester and had an infectious smile. Dylan recently spent time at a treatment center trying to fight his addiction, but in the end, he lost the battle. In Dylan’s memory, donations may be made to: GateHouse Sober Community 131 Daniel Webster Hwy. Ste. 112 Nashua, NH 03060 Services to be held at a later date.
