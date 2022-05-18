Dwaine Senter MONTPELIER — Dwaine Senter, 89, a longtime resident, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, with his loving wife and daughter at his side. Born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Montpelier, he was the son of the late Clayton and Winifred (Gray) Senter. He attended grade school in Worcester, where he was raised and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Peg" Batten, on Sept. 7, 1953. Dwaine enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in theater, during the Korean War with the 501st Harbor Craft Company. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by local car dealers, lastly Cody Chevrolet. In 1966, Dwaine and his wife, Peg, established Senter's Auto Sales in East Montpelier. They retired after 35 years due to Dwaine's ill health from Powassan encephalitis. From his youth, you could find Dwaine tinkering on cars or anything with an engine. He enjoyed snow machining, one-lung engines, trips to Maine, camping, boating on Lake Champlain and time spent at the Milne's cottage on Maquam Shore. He loved being with his family and special friends. (You know who you are.) Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Peg Senter, of Montpelier, Vermont; his daughter, Brenda Searle-Spratt and her husband, Ernest "Butch," of East Montpelier, Vermont; his grandson, Brent Searle-Spratt and his wife, Trina, of Manchester, New Hampshire; his great-grandsons, Trevor Searle-Spratt and Cohen Searle-Spratt, of Manchester, New Hampshire; his sister-in-law, Lois Ann Milne and her husband, Robert; his nieces, Sandra (Peter) Holden and Susan (Ray) Palanca, and his nephew, Jon (Agnes) Milne; his three great-nieces and two great-nephews; as well as many cousins. Dwaine's sense of humor and quick wit will be truly missed. Per his request, a private graveside service will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
