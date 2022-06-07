Durward D. Persons BARRE — Durward Dean Persons, 85, of Barre, Vermont, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2022, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. The son of Wallace and Euna (Richardson), he was born on Aug. 15, 1936, in Barre. He was the light of his parents' life. Durward attended Spaulding High School, graduating in 1954. As a teenager, he met Jesus and along with his parents, became a member of the South Barre Church of Christ where he attended for many years. In later years, he worshiped at Barre Evangelical Free Church. In April of 1961, he met the love and angel of his life, Shirley Ann Bernasconi. It was just six months later that the two of them would begin their journey as husband and wife on Nov. 11, 1961, when they wed at Montpelier Church of Christ. Together, they had and raised their four children, Dean, Brian, Christine and Kathleen. Durward served his country while working on jet engines for the Vermont Air National Guard from 1959-1964. After being honorably discharged, he worked for National Life. Following this, he became a package truck driver where he worked hard and made many friends, particularly in the Northeast Kingdom. For the last 10 years, he drove tractor-trailer trucks and trained many young drivers to do the same. Durward was always proud to wear his brown uniform and was given many awards for his safe driving skills. In 1999, he began his retirement. From a young age, Durward loved tinkering on motors. He could fix anything with an engine. He would teach himself so that he could help others in their time of need. If there was a way to teach others about motors while helping them, he did it eagerly and happily. He had a passion for riding motorcycles. He had a motorcycle from the time he was 15 until he was 83. If Durward was not on his motorcycle, he could be found at Thunder Road watching the races with his children and grandchildren. Durward and Shirley camped together for 50 years, opening up their camper for family and friends every summer. During the winter, he would be on his snowmobile enjoying the beautiful winters Vermont has to offer. He also loved fishing whether it be through the ice, or going to the shore of a lake. Whether or not he caught anything, he was just happy to enjoy the sunshine on his face with family that God blessed him with each day. Durward always put others before himself whether it be fixing their cars, shoveling their driveways, or mowing their lawns. He lived to serve and his family and friends knew he would help no matter the time of day or what else he was doing. He was never too busy to help make things better for someone else. What he treasured most in life though, was his wife, Shirley Ann. For almost 61 years, they took care of their family and their home together. Durward was always by Shirley’s side, doing all he could to meet her needs, loving her as Jesus loved him. Durward was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Euna (Richardson) Persons. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Dean (Radka) Persons; his son, Brian (Debbie) Persons; his daughter, Christine (Charles) Jensen; and his daughter, Kathleen (George) Laramore. Also, he is survived by his seven grandchildren, Ethan (Esther) Persons, Sam (Melissa) Jensen, Bekah (Justin) Town, William (Barbara) Persons, Elijah Laramore, Grace-Ann Laramore and Levi Laramore. Durward also has two great-grandchildren, Ella Persons and Silas Jensen, as well as Baby Girl Town who will be born in August of 2022. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home (30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602). A funeral service will be held at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on June 9 at 2 p.m., with a burial to follow in Wilson Cemetery in Barre Town, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
