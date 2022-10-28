Duncan E. Salter WILLIAMSTOWN — Duncan Eric Salter, 63, of Robar Road passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Born on October 20, 1959, in Barre, he was the son of Edgar S. and Irene (Parker) Magoon. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and Williamstown High School. Following high school, he became a self-employed contractor. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his dogs and treated them as if they were his children. Survivors include his brothers Robert Salter of East Barre and Edgar S. Magoon, III of Orange; and his sisters Gala Perreault of Barre, Teresa Bolio of Williamstown, and Cheryl King of Bellows Falls. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Patty Salter. Per Duncan’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.