Drue E. Pratt BARRE — Drue E. Pratt, 84, of Boyce Street passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born Nov. 3, 1935, in Barre, Drue was the daughter of Rosario and Alma DeBlois. She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. On Oct. 9, 1954, Drue married George Pratt at St. Monica’s Church; they later had two daughters. In 1988, Drue and George Pratt opened the “Tip of The Cone” ice cream parlor in Barre. Drue loved to visit and joke with all of their friends and wonderful employees who worked for them. Drue also loved fishing, being outside, sunbathing, swimming, bingo, bowling and spending time with her six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Drue is survived by her eldest daughter, Star M. Garneau of South Barre. She was predeceased by her daughter, Traci D. (Pratt) Garneau, on Jan. 9, 2018. In accordance to Drue’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. She would just like to say GOODBYE, and to think about her with a smile, with all her love and kisses for all. Memorial contributions can be made in Drue’s memory to Meals on Wheels, 14 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.