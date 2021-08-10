Dr. Richard J. Bisson CHESHIRE, Conn. — Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, Richard Joseph Bisson, DDS, 84, of Cheshire, Connecticut, peacefully succumbed to a terminal case of leukemia in his home. Richard was born July 3, 1937, and raised in Barre, Vermont, to dairy farmers Ernest and Yvonne Bisson. Fitting for someone born so close to July 4th, Richard was a fiercely independent spirit. As the baby in a family with six older siblings, he learned to grab people’s attention with humor, a skill he retained throughout his life. And while Richard brought levity to the hard work of dairy farming and later dentistry, there is no doubt he loved the challenge and routine of work itself. He served for two years in Alexandria, Louisiana, as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, providing dental services. Around Cheshire and its neighboring towns, Richard was well-known not only for serving the community as a dentist for 42 years, but also for being an active member of the Kiwanis Club, a coach of youth sports, a devout Catholic and member of St. Bridget’s, a caring and inquisitive neighbor, a mediocre bridge player, but an excellent cribbage player. Less well-known were the quiet acts of generosity Richard bestowed on those in need in his community, as well as friends he met abroad. After his retirement in 2009, Richard and his beloved wife, Charlotte Bisson, retired by Eastman Lake in Grantham, New Hampshire. Along with being an avid vegetable gardener, and reader, he was also a writer, penning political and philosophical treatises, an autobiography, short stories and a speculative historical fiction epic. He was also a genealogist, tirelessly researching and writing collections about both sides of his family. Richard is survived by his three children and two stepchildren: Jeffrey Bisson and his wife, Stephanie, of Cheshire, Connecticut; Georgette Bisson and her husband, Stephen, of St. Louis, Missouri; Jennifer Bisson and her husband, Rob, of Seattle, Washington; Michael Street and his wife, Jana, of Middletown, Connecticut; and Kellie Simmons and her husband, Jeffrey, of Glastonbury, Connecticut. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. Calling hours commemorating Richard’s life will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St., 06410. A service will be held at 12 p.m. to conclude calling hours. Burial with full military honors will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery, 166 Wallingford Road, 06410. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory can be made to Abilities without Boundaries in Cheshire, Connecticut, at Donate- abilitieswithoutboundaries.org/. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
