Dr. Randall Travis CLEVELAND, OH — Dr. Randall Travis (Randy), age 98, passed away on November 18, 2022, of long- term health complications, with family at his side. He is survived by his children Randall Jr and Laura, grandson Mark and wife Dr. Ilona Engel. After spending over 30 years in medical training, teaching, and research at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, Randy came to VT in 1984 to practice internal medicine in affiliation with Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He made his home in Waterbury for many years and was invested in various community activities. Randy was an outdoorsman, loved hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, mountaineering, and the beautiful VT countryside. He and Ilona returned to Cleveland in 2015 to live in the Judson Manor retirement home. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Judson Manor on December 17, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 pm. For a full obituary, condolences and memories go to www.slonecares.com.
