Dr. Pamela Hall LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Pamela Hall, 64, of Leon County passed away on Feb. 22, 2021. Pam was born in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of John Hall, former president of Goddard College, and Margaret Graff Hall on Nov. 15, 1956. Pam attended MIT at a time when there were very few women and while there, she developed a lifelong commitment to science, graduating with multiple degrees. She earned a doctoral degree in Tropical Forest Ecology from Boston University where she worked collaboratively with researchers at Harvard University and University of Massachusetts. Pam went on to be a valued faculty member at the University of Aarhus in Denmark where she taught future ecologists rigorous statistical analysis. Pam is fondly remembered by her graduated students for her personal connection, not only when teaching statistics but the interest she took in helping them sort out their professional pursuits. Upon moving to Tallahassee, Pam became a prominent community activist who applied her extensive knowledge to land use planning, transportation, wastewater, ecology, and storm water in Leon County. She advised many generations of elected political leaders on the scientific approach to these problems with her efforts being recognized by multiple county and city commissions, 1000 Friends of Florida, Rethink Energy, Wakulla Springs Alliance and others. Pam remained active in this work up until her last days. “Without a doubt, Pam was the most important advocate for the protection of rural lands, rural community character, and water quality in the last 25 years in Leon County. We can honor her by continuing her work.” Pam is survived by her sister, Barbara Hall; her brother, William J. Hall; her husband of 24 years, Scott Hannahs; her daughters, Maia Hall Hannahs and Clea Hall Hannahs; and a wide circle of friends and colleagues. Never again shall we see her like. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Organization of Tropical Studies, La Selva Research Station.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.