Dr. Marion C. “Midge” McKee ESSEX JUNCTION — Dr. Marion C. “Midge” McKee, 94, passed away on November 3, 2022 in Essex Junction, VT. A memorial service will be held on Thursday November 17, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at the Baptist Fellowship Church in Randolph, VT. A private burial will take place in the Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield VT. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Day Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.dayfunerals.com.
