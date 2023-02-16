Dr. John A. Bellefeuille BULLARD, TX — Dr. John Alan Bellefeuille, 50, of Bullard, TX died of respiratory illness on January 18, 2023 in Tyler, TX. Born October 24, 1972, John grew up in Chelsea, VT, son of Steven W. Bellefeuille of Chelsea, VT, and Susan Anthony Bellefeuille of Tunbridge, VT. He attended Chelsea High School and Ithaca College in New York, graduating in 1994 with a B.S. degree in chemistry. John received his master's degree and Ph.D. in chemistry from Texas A&M University, Bryan, Texas, in 1999. John loved academic life and his first job was as instructor and assistant professor of chemistry at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. In 2006 he was offered an associate professorship at Central Methodist University in Fayetteville, Missouri, and over the next 15 years he was a vibrant member of that faculty, teaching chemistry and advising hundreds of students until the end of 2021 when his health prevented him from continuing. John devoted his life to learning and teaching. He was a private person but also quick-witted, funny, and warm. In addition to his science expertise, he possessed a deep reservoir of creative and artistic talents. He was a mentor to students, supportive of colleagues, and his friends will always remember his broad smile and devilish sense of humor. His life was far too short and he is deeply missed. Dr. John Bellefeuille is survived by his father, Steven Bellefeuille; older brother, Andrew, and sister-in-law, Jan Bellefeuille of Whitehouse, Texas; younger brother, Nathaniel Bellefeuille, of Oakland, Tennessee; niece, Kathryn Bellefeuille, and nephews, William and Henry Bellefeuille. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions to the Central Methodist University Science Dpt are gratefully accepted in Dr. John Bellefeuille's name and may be sent to CMU Science Dpt, Attn: Dr. James Gordon, 411 Central Methodist Square, Fayette, MO 65248.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.