Dr. Jeffrey N. Kran LOWELL — A graveside service for Dr. Jeffrey Nolan Kran, 59, of Glendale, Arizona, formerly of Lowell, Vermont, who passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, will be held on May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Wilson Cemetery in Barre, Vermont. Services are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
