Dr. Gail M. Barton WINDSOR — Gail M. Barton, MD, MPH, died on Dec. 27, 2020, in Windsor, Vermont. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Knight Funeral Home of Windsor.
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 2:26 am
