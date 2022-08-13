Dr. Eusebio Joseph (Joe) Aja, DDS MONTPELIER — Dr. Eusebio Joseph (Joe) Aja, DDS, age 90 of Montpelier, Vt., died unexpectedly on August 9, 2022. Born on April 14, 1932, in Websterville, Vt. He was the sixth child to Higinio and Teresa Aja, who had immigrated from Spain. At the age of seven, Joe dreamed of becoming a dentist, a dream he was able to achieve. He was passionate about his profession and never considered it a job. His patients meant everything to him, and at times gave his services away to those in need. Academically, his career commenced with his graduation from Spaulding High School in 1950, attending undergraduate college at The University of Vermont in 1953 and then Georgetown University Dental School, graduating in 1957. To further his career and to serve his country, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy as an officer providing dental services to his fellow members of the Navy. While there, he traveled the world extensively doing what he loved as a member of the US Naval Dental Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1957 as a Lieutenant. While attending Georgetown, Joe met the love of his life, lifelong dance partner and future wife, Carol Ann Burr Aja. She was attending Georgetown to become a radiologist. After he joined the Navy, Carol thought she’d never see him again, but he arrived back in Washington D.C. to marry her and they started their life together. In 1960 they married, and together they had 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joe had his own dental practice, of which he was the sole provider, for 39 years. Anyone who knew Joe, knew he was a gregarious, verbally gifted individual who always made everyone laugh. He was an incredible dancer and he and Carol cleared the dance floor whenever the song, “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller played. Joe adored his family and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, rough housing even until his final days. He loved to cook, garden, work around the house and in his yard. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Carol and is survived by his 5 children; Teresa Flynn and her husband Richard of Hopewell Jct, NY; E. Joseph Aja, Jr. and his wife Cassandra of Barre, VT; Carol Feliciano and her husband Dan of Essex Jct, VT; Dan Aja and his wife Nicole of Austin, TX; Jamie Aja and his wife Sherry of East Barre, VT. Grandchildren include Shawn and Megan Flynn; Malcolm Rich and Eusebio Joseph Aja III; Daniel, Jaime and Julie Feliciano; Colt and Willow Aja and Myles and Marshall Aja. Great grandchildren include Malcolm Jr., Julian and Kadence Rich. Joe is also survived by a brother Joaquin Aja and husband Dennis Owen of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by siblings Gabino “Benny” Aja, Encarnation “Connie” Norris, Aurora “Dot” Borne, Consuelo “Connie” Hebert and Jesus “Jerry” Aja. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Central Texas, 3316 Bee Cave Rd., Suite A, Austin, TX 78746. Calling hour will be held from 6:00-8:00 on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 on Monday, August 15, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Committal prayers will be offered immediately following the mass at Hope Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
