Dr. Dorothy J. (Tinker) Powell SALEM, N.H. — Dr. Dorothy J. (Tinker) Powell, 94, of Salem, New Hampshire, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Salemhaven. She grew up and was educated in Wilmington, Delaware, and she graduated from Cornell University Medical School. Dorothy was a physician with the Green Mountain Clinic in Northfield, Vermont, for many years. She was a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church in Salem, New Hampshire. Dorothy enjoyed singing and skiing. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her five children, Marjorie McManus and Mark LaRochelle of Salem, New Hampshire, John McManus and wife Liana of Florida, Patricia Trimble of Broomfield, Colorado, Tod Parks and wife Sherri of South Carolina, and Jody Parks of Vermont; her sister, Irene Tinker and Milledge Walker of Portland, Oregon; her sister-in-law, Barbara Tinker of Massachusetts; her eight grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet (Castro) and John Tinker; and her brothers, Robert and Jack Tinker. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. The funeral service will be live streamed. To view the service, please visit our website www.douglasandjohnson.com. The service will appear in the lower right side of our website once we begin livestreaming. Immediately following, her remains will be scattered in the memorial garden at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Road, Salem, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s name may be made to: Bread of Life Food Pantry, c/o Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Road, Salem, NH 03079. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
