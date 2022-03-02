Douglass J. Long BARRE — Douglass J. Long, 83, of Miller Road lost his hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home, with his family and dog with him. Born on Aug. 20, 1938, in Barre, he was the son of Raymond and Lizzie (O’Day) Long. He spent his early childhood in Waterbury, attending school there before moving to Northfield where he graduated from Northfield High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1955 and was discharged in 1956 prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of basic training, he chose to attend the Engineer School of U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He earned a certificate of drafting. Prior to serving 28 months at a SAC base in Spain, he was stationed at Dow AFB in Maine. After completion of military service in 1961, he was employed by the State of Vermont in the mapping division during the design of the interstate system. On May 26, 1962, he married Helen Smith in the First Presbyterian Church in Barre. Having passed the Civil Service exam, he was eligible for employment at the U.S. Post Office. He began his career at the Barre Post Office in 1967, where he was a mail carrier for many years before retiring in 1992 as a mail clerk. His memberships included the Northfield Country Club, the Canadian Club of Barre and the Barre Lodge of Elks #1535. Besides enjoying golf, he spent many hours crafting wooden items, and attending sporting events of his grandchildren, whom he adored. Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Helen Long; his daughter, Catherine Swift and her husband, William, and their children, Christopher Swift and his partner, Melinda Compo, and Amanda Swift; his son, Brian D. Long and his wife, Leticia, and their children, Rayna and Noah Long; and his sister-in-law and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Long Jr. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions to DAV Transportation, Attn: Jeff Snow, 215 North Main St., White River Junction, VT 05009; or to the Bright Focus Foundation (Alzheimer’s Disease Research), 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
