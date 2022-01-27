Douglas W. Newton BARRE TOWN — Douglas Wayne Newton, 74, of South Barre Road, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, with his loving family by his side. Doug’s smile could light up a room. We will miss him always and love him forever. Born Nov. 1, 1947, in Barre, Vermont, to Wayne and Gloria (Tew) Newton. While a senior at Spaulding High School, Doug met the love of his life, Leslie Chase. Married for 52 years, chances are, if you saw one of them, you saw the other close by. Doug and Leslie made an incredible team and lived quiet but admirable lives. Family was their life. They built an amazing life and family together, and raised two sons, Jeff and Scott. Doug graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph in 1968. Shortly after graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy Reserves in the construction battalion as a Sea Bee. He was honorably discharged in 1978. Also in 1968, Doug began his 41+ year career with the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation where he was assigned to the Construction Division for Materials & Concrete as a civil engineering technician. In 1971, he transferred to Construction where he remained working as a technician until 1981. Soon after, he accepted a technical position with Buildings and General Services. In 1983, he returned to the Agency of Transportation working in Structures designing bridges in the winter and then going out as a resident engineer to build the project in the summer. The knowledge he gained from designing projects and then applying the design in the fields clearly enabled him to see the value of both sides of project development. While in Structures, he received several promotions and in 1999, accepted the district technician position assigned to District 7 in St. Johnsbury. He took the time to show folks how to survey, answered their questions and in turn, valued their input. In less than eight months, he transferred to District 6 in Berlin, in the same capacity. Throughout the years, Doug gained the reputation as the go-to-guy and continued to be called upon for his knowledge, expertise, opinions and vast resource base from people inside and outside the agency. He was recognized by his co-workers and supervisors alike as being an extremely dedicated public servant with a superior work ethic. His common-sense approach enabled him to develop strong relationships, and it should be especially noted that the relationships he developed with the towns were no doubt based on his knowledge, skills, fairness, honesty, hard work and willingness to find common ground. This expertise and broad knowledge, along with Doug’s keen sense of humor and demeanor, will forever be missed by all. When he retired in 2009, Doug founded Newton Technical Services, continuing to help smaller towns in his VTrans districts that needed survey, grant, design and project-management assistance, and was still actively working on multiple projects at the time of his death. Like before, people would pick his brain and always wanted to know his opinion on how to get a project done. In his spare time, Doug was a real outdoor and sports enthusiast who enjoyed woodworking, snowmobiling, hunting, golf and watching NASCAR racing, baseball and football. In recent years, Doug especially took to his new role as “Papa,” adoring every minute he spent with his granddaughter, Hayley. Doug was also Past Master of the Granite Masonic Lodge #35, F&AM, and a member of the Square and Compass Club, both of Barre. Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Leslie, of South Barre; and his sons, Jeffrey Newton (partner Shelley), of Barre Town, and Scott Newton (wife Jennifer) and granddaughter, Hayley Newton, of Huntersville, North Carolina; his brothers, Richard Newton (partner Lily), of Chandler, Arizona, Deane Newton, of Brattleboro, Vermont, Brian Newton (wife Margie), of Randolph Center, Vermont, and Stanley Carroll (wife Mary), of Essex Junction, Vermont. Doug also leaves behind a host of friends and colleagues whom he deeply valued and respected. In addition to his parents, Doug was predeceased by his brother, Norman Newton; his niece, Kristen Newton; and grand-dogs, Charlie and Cooper. The family plans to hold a celebration to honor Doug’s life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Doug to either the Barre Town Firefighters Association, or Barre Town EMS, c/o Chris Violette, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vermont.
