Douglas P. Rossi BARRE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Douglas “Doug” P. Rossi, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Born on Jan. 9, 1955, at the Barre City Hospital, he was the son of Pierino P. and Isabella “Tishy” (Campbell) Rossi. Growing up in Barre, he attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from U-32 in the class of 1973. During his younger years, he became involved in competitive downhill skiing, his specialty being giant slalom. He trained extensively with Mount Mansfield Ski Club and later, at Burke Mountain. He went on to win several regional and national competitions and trained with the U.S. Ski Team. Doug furthered his education at Norwich University/Vermont College. Upon graduating, he joined his father as vice president of Rossi Buick-Oldsmobile and when his father retired, he became the owner and president until the dealership was sold. Shortly after, he worked at local dealerships in the central Vermont area until he changed careers and had the pleasure of working at the Chamber of Commerce until his retirement. On Jan. 26, 1980, he married Giovanna Pucci in the St. Monica Catholic Church. They made their home in Barre, raising their family and later divorced, but remained friendly. Our mom was the love of his life even after all these years. Doug was a member of both the Barre and Montpelier Elks clubs. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending the majority of his time on the golf course and if not there, you could find him in his music room singing and playing guitar. He also loved hunting and fishing and never missed a NASCAR race or football game. Survivors include his daughters, Andria Gemma, and Marisa Pacetti and her husband, Aaron; his beloved granddaughters, Aria Jameslyn and Willow Valentina; his sister, Robin Bergeron and her husband, Nicholas; his niece, Kristen Christeas and her husband, Elias, and their children; his nephew, Adam Bergeron and his children; his brother, Joseph Rossi and his wife, Donna; his uncle, Tony Campbell and his wife, Gail; as well as many cousins. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family in the spring. Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SHS Music Program, c/o SHS-Memo-Music-Douglas Rossi, 155 Ayers St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
