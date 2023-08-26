Douglas P Franklin NORTHFIELD — Douglas P Franklin, Northfield VT-Douglas P Franklin, 77 died on Sunday August 13 2023 at his home in Northfield. Doug was born April 13 1946 in Waterbury Ct, the son of Dana and Ann Franklin. He is survived by his brother Brad Franklin, his sisters Sandy Franklin and Tracy Zazadze, nephews Nick Lance and Luka Zazadze, niece Starr Lawton as well as his cousins Peter, Marcy and Tim. Doug attended Lyndon State University and while there he was drafted by the US Army to serve in the Vietnam War. He entered the US Army and was deployed February 1967 and was discharged in December 1968. After his time in the war he moved back to Vermont and began a new life. He worked at Vermont Castings for over 25 years and lived in Northfield for over 40 years. He truly loved Vermont. There will be a private graveside service at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Vt. Doug was a beloved son, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed!
