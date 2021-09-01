Douglas F. Flint BROOKFIELD — Douglas Frank Flint passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2021, at the Barre Gardens Nursing Home in Barre, Vermont, at the age of 90. Doug was born on Sept. 27, 1930, in Braintree, Vermont. He was son to Mark N. and Marjorie M. (McClellan) Flint. Doug and his wife, Nona, met at a dance, were married on Nov. 20, 1954, and purchased a small dairy farm in Brookfield. Nona died in December of 2020. They had five daughters and continued to operate the dairy farm until September of 2016 with the assistance of their oldest daughter, Elaine, and other family members. Doug enjoyed all aspects of farming, sugaring, hauling sawdust, going to auctions and for drives to farm equipment dealers. In his earlier days, the sugaring operation was accomplished with work horses, as well as other farming chores. He loved to play practical jokes, have water fights, and to tell jokes, the more colorful the better! He took great pleasure in his collection of John Deere tractors and bulldozers, as many as 20 at one time. Doug and Nona were members of the John Deere Two Cylinder Club for many years. Doug is survived by his daughters, Elaine, Carla Preston (spouse Francis), Carol Monness, all of Brookfield, Cheryl Lasell (spouse Darrel), of Williamstown, and Kimberly Crouse (spouse Michael), of Haverhill, Massachusetts. Doug was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Jason, Erin, Jennifer, Krystal, Jeremy, Timothy, Shannon and Zoe; and six great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Isabel, Madysen, Hunter, Nesmith and Mercedez. Doug also leaves behind his brother, Norman M. Flint (spouse Jean), of Albany, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. Doug was predeceased by his wife, Nona; brother, Roderick S. Flint; sister, Jean M. Colson; his parents; and an infant daughter. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held for Doug at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the Brookfield Center Cemetery in Brookfield. A gathering will follow at the home of Francis and Carla Preston for potluck and to share memories. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Doug. The Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vermont, assisted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.