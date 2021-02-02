Douglas E. Lavery WATERBURY — Born Aug. 6, 1956, Douglas E. Lavery passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House, with his mother by his side, during the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2021. Doug was a lifelong resident of Waterbury, attending and graduating from local schools. Doug began his career serving in the military and then transitioned into the painting industry where he worked for many local contractors, including Thurston’s Paint and Flooring, Bernie Parizo Painting and RussWood Decorating. Doug was a humble soul who spent his time caring and nurturing others: at first by caring for his grandmother, Helen; offering child care to his sister, Vicky and son Cory; and most recently, providing companionship and care for friends, Penny Haskins and her partner, Jerry Buker. Doug’s hobbies began in the 1970s with his travels as a lighting specialist for the local Izzo Band, a love for the game of pool in local establishments and later, with friends at their homes. Doug also had a passion for horseshoes in the Center where he took the trophy in 2004 with partner, Gary Kenyon. Doug will be missed by his beloved mother, Barbara and husband Don of Waterbury; brother, Vance and wife Beth of Waterbury; niece, Melinda, husband Tim and son Owen of Northfield; nephew, Cory of Thonotosassa, Florida; and a large extended family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, their families and many friends. Doug was predeceased by two sisters, Debra and Vicky Miner. The family is planning a graveside burial later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to Barbara Morgan, 16 Union St., Waterbury, VT 05676 via cards; or donations to the Waterbury Area Food Shelf, 57 South Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676. Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, a proud member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.