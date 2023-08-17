Douglas A. Parks BARRE — Douglas A. Parks, 68, of Barre, passed away at Barre Gardens on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Born on March 11, 1955, he was the son of Winston and Patricia (Cummings) Parks. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1974. On August 24, 1996, he married Theresa Goyette at St. Monica Church in Barre and settled in Barre before moving to South Barre. He worked at the Times Argus for 30 years and also worked at Walmart. He was a member of the Canadian Club for 35 years. He worked Canadian Club Bingo and other functions held at the club for several years. He loved car racing and other collectibles. Survivors include his wife Theresa Parks, brother Michael Parks, and sister Thelma Nutbrown. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister Pamela Cargill. A celebration of life will be held at the Canadian Club on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 2191, South Burlington, VT 05407 or the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, P.O. Box 6292, Rutland, VT 05702 Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.