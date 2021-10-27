Douglas A. Morse BARRE — Douglas A. Morse, 75, of Washington Street, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on May 23, 1946, in Montpelier, he was the son of Arnold and Victoria (Santamore) Morse. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Marian High School. Douglas made his home in Barre and the central Vermont area before moving to Ocala, Florida, for a while before moving back to Vermont to be closer to his family. He was employed as a security guard and in his spare time, he loved playing video games, and enjoyed raising rabbits and watching the Red Sox, football and golf. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Morse; his grandsons, Ryan Therrien and his wife, Sonia, and Tyler Therrien; his former wives, Ellen Moore and Amy Gratton; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his children, Susan Renfrew and Robert Morse; and his brothers, Roger Morse, Dave Merchant and Rodney Merchant. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Enough Ministries Church, 24 Washington St., Barre. Please note masks are encouraged. A graveside service will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
