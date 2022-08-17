Douglas A. Bell BARRE — Douglas Arland Bell, 73, of Granview Drive passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born on January 31, 1949, in Barre, he was the son of Chester and Ethel (Queor) Bell. He attended local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 1, 1967, serving two tours in Vietnam and one in Korea. Douglas earned a purple heart on his second tour in Vietnam. He was employed by Rouleau Granite, Goodyear Tire, the City of Barre, and PECO Fuel. Douglas was an avid Red Sox fan who also enjoyed country music, hunting, fishing, bowling, darts, and coaching baseball. He mostly enjoyed umpiring which he did for 33 years throughout Vermont from Minor league to semi-pro. Doug had also been part of a local Vermont band, Southbound. Survivors include his wife, five children, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Richard. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center, VT. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
