Dorothy W. Crossman BENNINGTON — Dorothy W. Crossman, a resident of the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, died Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 87. Dotty was born March 1, 1933, to John and Anna Benko in Newark, New Jersey. After graduating from high school, Dotty enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a stenographer from 1952-1955 at Sampson Air Force Base, Geneva, New York. She then held several secretarial positions, ending her working career with Pasbjerg Development Co. in Springfield, New Jersey. During her younger years, Dotty enjoyed horses, bowling, traveling and attending shows with friends, and boating in Barnegat Bay. After retirement, Dotty served as a volunteer on the Berkeley Township, New Jersey, First Aid Squad for 10 years and was active in the American Legion. In 2019, she moved from Toms River, New Jersey, closer to her nephew, Gary Gulka and wife Cecilia, residing at Riverglen House in Littleton, New Hampshire, before moving into the Vermont Veterans’ Home last year. Dotty was predeceased by her sister, Martha Gulka; and she leaves behind a niece, Joanne Gulka of Laramie, Wyoming, and a nephew, Gary Gulka of Cabot, Vermont; as well as three grandnieces and their families, Annie Harutunian (Beverly, Massachusetts), Allison Gulka-Millard (Walden, Vermont) and Julia Gulka (Falmouth, Maine), whom she loved to see and visit when they were young. A military honors service and interment will be held next summer in the BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.