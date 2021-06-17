Dorothy V. White WORCESTER — Dorothy Violet White, age 93, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Worcester with her loving family by her side. Known as “Dot” or “Dottie” to her friends and loved ones, she was born July 25, 1927, at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, the daughter of Clayton and Elsie (Fisher) Bador of Eagle Ledge Road in Worcester. One of four children, Dottie grew up on the edge of Fisher Pond which was named for her grandparents who owned and operated the prosperous sawmill that operated there until the mid-1950s. She attended graded school at the one-room Wheeler School on Eagle Ledge Road before going to Montpelier to attend Montpelier High School, graduating in 1945. Following high school, Dottie worked at the National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier. In 1947, Dottie was introduced to her future husband and the love of her life, Paul White of Corinth, and they were married in Rutland on June 25, 1948. Dot and Paul lived briefly in Montpelier and St. Johnsbury before returning to Dottie’s hometown of Worcester where they established their family home in 1953. In 1978, Dot and Paul moved to Burlington due to Paul’s career with the New England Telephone Co., but they soon returned to Worcester following Paul’s retirement in 1984 and they resided there together until the time of her death. Having spent all but about a dozen of her nearly 94 years in the town of Worcester, Dottie often wondered why anyone would ever want to leave this little town. Dot and Paul were blessed with six loving children who, in turn, would give them 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren (so far). These kids were Dottie’s pride and joy; she never looked happier than when she was rocking a baby or playing outside with “her kids.” Dottie taught her children how to swim, how to skate, how to ride a bike and most important of all, how to love one another and to be decent, caring human beings. Quoting several of her granddaughters: “Grammie always had a way of making each of us feel like the favorite,” “she just had an amazing way of loving us all just the way we needed,” “we were all so lucky to be loved by her,” and “she leaves behind a huge hole in our family.” Dottie had a heart of gold and her desire to help others knew no limits. Her many activities included: serving as secretary for the Administrative Council of the Worcester United Methodist Church; she was a member and officer of the United Methodist Women; and she taught church school; she was involved in the 4-H Club where she led groups in arts & crafts and taught knitting and crocheting to many young girls and boys; she was involved in Extension Homemakers, Home Demonstration, and Good Neighbors clubs; she held memberships in the Order of the Eastern Star and the Grange; she supported the Worcester Volunteer Fire Department by working and preparing meals for bingo nights; she volunteered with the American Red Cross at countless blood donation events in both Montpelier and Burlington; she served her town of Worcester as a ballot clerk and a justice of the peace. In addition to her work with these organizations, Dottie was known to drive elderly neighbors to medical appointments and to bring them shopping; she delivered Meals on Wheels; and she freely gave of her time to work on many a chicken pie supper, strawberry festival and church bazaar. Dottie’s talents were featured in Saveur Magazine’s article on New England chicken pie suppers. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Berglund, brother Theodore Bador and brother Willis Bador; as well as her special sister-in-law, Eileen Bador. She is survived by her husband of nearly 73 years, Paul White Sr., of Worcester; by her brother-in-law, Dustin White and his wife, Jane, of Corinth, sister-in-law Jeannine Ricker, of Corinth, sister-in-law Joan Hubbard, of St. Johnsbury, and sister-in-law Janet White, of Keene, New Hampshire; and by her six children, daughter Bonnie Irwin and her husband, Lynn, of Thetford, daughter Donna Leighty Provost and her husband, Roger, of Plainfield, son Douglas White and his partner, Leslie Britch, of Franklin, daughter Priscilla White, of East Montpelier, son Brent White and his wife, Betty, of Worcester, and son Paul White Jr. and his wife, Alison, of Barre Town. In addition, Dorothy is greatly missed by 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; and other extended family members. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening, June 21, at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Worcester United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Worcester United Methodist Church or Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
