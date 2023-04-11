Dorothy R. Carrier WASHINGTON — Dorothy “Dot” R. Carrier, 91, of Carrier Road passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home, in her beloved sunroom with special care by her loving family. Born on June 28, 1931, in Strafford, VT, she was the daughter of Glenn and Dorothy Kennedy. She attended school in Strafford for a few years, then the family moved to Chelsea where she finished her schooling. She met Armand and they got married on November 8, 1952. Together they ran two different dairy farms in Orange and Williamstown. Then in 1960, they purchased the family farm in Washington, which has been operated by three generations of Carriers. They raised seven children, and everyone was involved in working on the farm together. They built an airstrip on the farm and Armand got his pilots license and a plane and their travels took them all over the United States and as far as Alaska. In winter riding snowmachines was a big enjoyment for them. In summer it was motorcycling. They worked very hard farming together but also made time for fun. Her interests and hobbies were limitless! Sewing, quilting, painting, woodworking, gardening, and she made lots of porcelain dolls! She loved driving the tractor and doing the raking during hay season. She loved sharing her passions with family and friends. She taught cooking, mostly her doughnuts and lots of different crafts to anyone who was interested. She loved nature, loved being outside and she took many photos of sunrises, clouds and rainbows. She appreciated each day, she called us to say what a beautiful view she had out her window after a snowstorm or the fall foliage. She loved to laugh and hear others laugh and time spent with family and friends was precious to her! She touched the lives of so many people with her warm and generous heart! After time spent at her house with her, you walked away with a smile on your face! She was a treasured wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt Dot to many nieces and nephews as well as a friend to many! She leaves her devoted companion and best friend, Molly, her Pomeranian who will miss her terribly! Survivors include her two daughters Marie Boutin and her husband, Rick of Williamstown; Cyndy Brown and her husband, Mike of Barre; and her three sons Brian Carrier of Barre; Gary Carrier and his partner, Cherylanne of Washington; Todd Carrier and his wife, Colleen of Calais; her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Armand Carrier and her two sons Danny and Allan Carrier. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, because of her love for dogs and cats, or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
