Dorothy R Carrier WASHINGTON — Dorothy R Carrier Burial and Celebration of Life Sunday, April 30, 2023 10:30 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Washington, Vt. 11:30 to 2:30 Gathering and Light Lunch at the Barre Elks Club.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 12:55 am
