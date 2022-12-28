Dorothy LaCount MONTPELIER — Dorothy LaCount, December 28, 1934 - September 17, 2022. She blasted into this world, three days after Christmas December 28, 1934. Montpelier, Vermont would never be the same. She would say, she and Doris were fighting in the womb, about who was going first. Doris would say she kicked Mom out. Probably the truth. A full 30 mins later, Doris decided to follow. What shall we say about, Dot? That's what was in her high school yearbook. Dot? Who was Dot? We didn’t know her as Dot. Only Mom, Dottie, Dorothy, Gramma. Her favorites, of course, were Mom and Gramma. She would say, as all of our parents did, that she had to walk to school in the winter with bare legs. Girls had to wear skirts to school back then, she’d proclaim. In her yearbook, she was described as “friendly, pretty, enthusiastic and if naturalness is charm, then Dot is charm personified”. Her thing was roller skating. “We would roll up our dungarees and skate all day” She loved it so much, she broke her arm doing it when she was in her 60’s. Her senior year at MHS in 1953, she was voted Best Figure, which was a total surprise to her. “I couldn’t believe it”, she would say. She worked at the All American Diner, where she would meet her husband, a dashing Norwich cadet. She started nursing school, her passion, at Vermont College shortly after graduation. She left school to move to Europe with her new husband. As a young couple in post war Europe, they had a hell of time buzzing around the continent capturing life on slides. She’s in a photo, a family favorite, on stage leading the Oompah Band in the Hoffbrau Haus in Munich. It captures her entire essence. The story behind that brought delight to us all, no matter how many times we had heard it. They moved back to the States and began a family. Peter was first. Soon, Susan came. Then “the little ones”, Karol and Sonja. She loved to regale people with the story of her surprise home birth. By then, she needed to get out of the house, once we started school. She was the first female salesperson at Shepard Chevrolet in Rockland, Maine. Often, the top salesperson of the month. Anyone who walked on that lot in the 1970’s and saw the curvy, smiling, brunette, drove off that lot with a car. We knew the minute she got home. She would walk in the kitchen door and say “Tah-Dah” every time she made a sale. It was a cause for celebration. God, that smile of hers would light up the room. Dottie was the quintessential entertainer. She was active in the local church. A Sunday school teacher, she took her kids on a bike trek every summer to Camden State Park for a camping trip. She was a huge part of the Couples Club Variety Show. Which, if you grew up in Knox County, it was THE entertainment show of the year. She sang, told jokes, and made costumes. It was like watching a brunette Lucille Ball but, she was your mom. She volunteered at the school teaching art classes. I remember as a third grader, watching her from across the room and being so completely enraptured by her. She had bell bottoms, a long vest and a flip, just like Mary Tyler Moore. She was the coolest lady we’d ever seen. We moved back to Vermont in the late 70’s, she enrolled at Vermont College. The first and only of her family to go. She went to UVM after that, carried 21 credits, two jobs and teenagers. She was a caregiver her entire life. She loved geriatrics. She loved her “little old ladies” she would call them. They truly were an extension of her family. During the Disco Era, she was the gal to watch on the dance floor in Washington County. “They clear a circle around us”, she’d brag, in her Levi Bendover slacks. Her signature pant. She sang in a women’s acapella group, The Barre Tones. She traveled up and down the eastern seaboard singing her heart out. Back in her element. Things we learned from Dottie: We don’t ostracize anyone, ever. It’s ok to be poor but, not dirty, a bar of soap is cheap. How to cook tripe. Always use Mr. or Mrs unless told otherwise. Never let anyone put their hands on you. If you are invited to dinner, you eat it even if you don’t like it. How to fish for mackerel, clean mackerel, eat mackerel. The definition of “a lovely”- every Thursday night dinner from the week’s leftovers. How to cook like there is war on -there was always a stream of summer guests to the farm. It’s no one’s business who you vote for. Coffee is her plasma, red wine was a close second. How to make a coffee cake to die for. What the term “get lippy” means and how it correlates to picking your head up by the pond. What “they’re going to have to go through me, first” means. How to hang wallpaper like a pro. What it means to “kill ‘em with kindness”. Vermont maple syrup is everything. How to look at your fanny in the mirror and smile. We did not get our large calves from her. Be capable and independent. Above all: how to love with no boundaries.
