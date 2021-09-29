Dorothy K. Morrell WATERBURY — Dorothy Katherine Morrell passed away peacefully during the morning of Sept. 20, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. She was born on Aug. 9, 1930, in Montpelier, Vermont, and grew up in Waterbury, Vermont, where she graduated from Waterbury High School. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in Burlington, Vermont. Right after college, she began working for the Vermont Auditor of Accounts Office, then she transferred to the Vermont State Treasurer’s Office. She was a dedicated state employee for 42 years. Shortly after retiring, she began volunteering in the library at the state hospital in Waterbury. Dorothy, or “Dottie” as she was affectionately known, was a deeply devout woman, beloved by her extended family. She had a lifelong passion for spoiling pets and, later in life, enjoyed painting. Dottie was also a passionate Boston Red Sox fan, watching every pitch of every inning during the 2004 American League Championship Series, celebrating the defeat of the New York Yankees late at night with a glass of chardonnay in her hand. She was a tough opponent with a sly, yet competitive, will when it came to cribbage or gin rummy or Uno or even while playing Apples To Apples with her grandnieces and -nephews. One of her greatest thrills was to take any willing soul out for a creemee. A wicked sweet tooth had plagued her throughout life, so much so, she sheepishly devoured desserts after every evening meal for nine decades. She was truly blessed. Dottie is survived by her brother, Chuck Morrell and his wife, Joy; nieces and their husbands, Jane and Eric Clifford, Shaunee and Phil Higgins, Patti O’Brien and Paul Schaberg, Casey and Steph Downes, Christine Rand, and Beth and Brian Miller; nephews and their wives, John and Deb Magnus, Chuck and Kathy Magnus, Mike and Kathy Eastman, Steve and Wendy Rand, Kevin and Bettina Rand, and Mark and Jolene Morrell; grandnieces and their husbands, Elizabeth Clifford, Jessica and Adam Baughman, Erin Magnus, Katie and Derek Hungerford, Sara and Brian McHugh, Emma O’Brien, Molly Rand, Josie Rand, Hayley Miller, Shelby Miller, and Aspen Morrell; grandnephews and their wives, Chris Higgins and Tamara Drees, Kurt Schaberg and Aiko Werverka, Ted Downes, Brian and Kate Downes, Kevin and Rachel Downes, Eli McKendrick, Matthew McKendrick, Sean Eastman, Tommy Eastman, Jack Eastman, Jake Rand, Gabe Rand, Thayer Peterson, Logan Morrell, and Gray Miller. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Residence At Quarry Hill in South Burlington, Vermont, for providing Dottie with an enriching environment this past year, and another heartfelt thank you to the McClure Miller Respite House staff for their compassionate care of Dottie during her final days. The funeral will be held at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception afterward at Saint Leo’s Hall behind the church. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. You may donate online at the McClure Miller Respite House website (https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/) or send your donation to Development Office, UVM Health Network — Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
