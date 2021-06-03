Dorothy J. Tibbetts CABOT — Dorothy J. Tibbetts, 72, of Cabot, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born on March 15, 1949, Dorothy was the daughter of Emile and Roslyne (Knuson) Bergeron. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre. Dorothy worked at Central Vermont Hospital for 35 years. She had a passion for animals, going for rides looking for yard sales, and she had a love for gardening. She is survived by two sisters, Marion Johnson of Barre and Lorretta Predix of Williamstown. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur Bergeron and Richard Bergeron; also, her sisters, Linda Evans and Doris Bergeron. To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no service. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
