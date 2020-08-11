Dorothy H. (Neill) Lawliss WAITSFIELD — Dorothy Harriet (Neill) Lawliss, 89, a longtime resident of Waitsfield, passed away peacefully at Westview Meadows in Montpelier, Vermont, on Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in Montpelier on Nov. 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harold Neill and Harriet (Mann) Neill. Dorothy, known affectionately as Dottie or Dot, graduated from Waitsfield High School in 1949. She worked at National Life Insurance Co. in the early-1950s. After marrying Robert “Bob” Lawliss in 1954, she devoted her life to creating a loving home and raising their five children. She became the well-known and loved baker for the Harwood Union High School food service program where she worked until she was 80 years old. For decades, she was active in the Waitsfield Congregational Church and Maple Rebekah Lodge #56 of Waitsfield. Dorothy is remembered for her delicious home cooking, knitting skills and especially, for her love and care for her family. In addition to her husband, Bob Lawliss, of 66 years; Dorothy is survived by her brother, Norman Neill of Waitsfield, Vermont; five children, Sandra Lawliss of Barre, Vermont, Maureen Lawliss of Phoenix, Arizona, Diane Kerr and husband Gib of Palmyra, Virginia, Jeffrey Lawliss and wife Nadine of St. Albans, Vermont, and Terry Lawliss of Barre, Vermont; grandchildren, Kirstin Kerr O’Connor and husband Seamus, Justin Lawliss, Allie Kerr Pyrak and husband Matt, and Christopher Lawliss and wife Sam; great-grandchildren, Rory Kerr O’Connor and Barrett Velkoff-Lawliss; and her niece, Deb Burbank, and nephew, Bryan Neill. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Donald Neill. Private services will be held in the Waitsfield Common Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home Facebook page.
