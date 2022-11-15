Dorothy F. LaCroix NORTH FAYSTON — Dorothy F. LaCroix, 96, of Stony Farm Road passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with her family at her bedside. Born on March 14, 1926, in Barre, she was the daughter of George and Martha (Reid) Fowlie. Dorothy leaves behind two daughters, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
