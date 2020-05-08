Dorothy E. Duranleau BARRE CITY — Dorothy E. Duranleau, 92, of Smith Street passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. Born on April 4, 1928, in Orange, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Elizabeth (Macia) Jerry. Dorothy attended Cutler Corner School in Orange and Spaulding High School. As the only girl in the family, she had little time for activities; she spent a lot of time picking and canning berries and vegetables. She enjoyed going to a few dances with her brothers. In 1963, she started working at the Grand Union Store where she was employed for 35 years, retiring in 1995. In January of 1946, she married Carroll "Toni" Weeks in St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away in December of 1974. She later married Norman Duranleau in Mother Cabrini’s Catholic Church in East Barre in 1980. They made their home in Orange. He passed away in October of 2001. She later moved to North Barre Manor for eight years, before moving in with her son, Patrick Weeks. Due to failing health, she then resided at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church of Barre. Survivors include two sons, Patrick Weeks of Barre and Michael Weeks and wife Penny, also of Barre; two daughters, Diane Chioldi and husband Dennis of Barre and Pamela Bagalio and husband Steven, also of Barre; two stepchildren, Roger Duranleau and wife Roberta of Hawaii and Robert Duranleau and wife Claudia of California; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by one son, Roger Weeks. To honor her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont, at the convenience of the family. The family would like to take this opportunity to express their deepest appreciation to the staff from Home Health & Hospice and the Woodridge Nursing Home for their special care and consideration during her illness. Contributions in her memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Inc., 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifunralhome.com.
