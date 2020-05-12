Dorothy E. Duranleau rites BARRE CITY — A private graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Dorothy E. Duranleau, 92, of Smith Street was held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont. She passed away on May 6, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church of Barre, led the service, read scriptures and gave the final blessing. Pallbearers were Patrick Weeks, son; Steven Bagalio, son-in-law; Michael Carbonneau and Duffy Ballard. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
