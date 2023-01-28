Dorothy Bombard-Lamb BARRE — On January 21, 2023, Dorothy Bombard-Lamb received her wings and went to walk among the angels. She was 91. Born in Marshfield, VT in 1931, she attended grade schools in Marshfield and Bradford. She later made her way to Barre, where she attended Spaulding High School and graduated in 1949. One of her dreams was to marry and have a family of her own. She married Russell Bombard Sr. in 1951 and over the next several years had six children. When Dorothy’s children were young the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist; however, she took her role in stride as a homemaker. She was a good wife and mother and cared deeply for her children. As the children grew and became more independent, the family moved to Moretown where she and Russell became owner/managers of the Moretown General Store. She was an active participant in the Moretown community and volunteered her time to many towns and school events and at one point in time was the president of the PTA. In 1977, Dorothy began her career as a teller at the Chittenden Bank in Waitsfield and worked. her way up to branch manager. In 1988, she left Chittenden Bank to join Randolph National Bank where she managed two branch offices before retiring in 1993 as Assistant Vice President. She was proud of her accomplishments, noting the completion of multiple Dale Carnegi courses furthering her success in the banking industry. After the death of her husband, Russell of 43 years, she met and married Phil Lamb. Dorothy and Phil spent time traveling, riding a motorcycle, and simply living life and enjoying many happy adventures together. Among her many interests, Dorothy loved painting, family gatherings, and watching her grandchildren’s sports events. She loved to knit, making sweaters for her great grandchildren, as well as sewing baby quilts. Dorothy was a volunteer for many causes over her lifetime and found great reward being a part of Prevent Child Abuse - Vermont. Dorothy became a member of the Hedding United Methodist Church a few years after the passing of her beloved Phil in 2012. There, she found a home and a community that she loved and one that loved her in return. In her 80’s she grounded herself in volunteerism, taking part on several church committees and working Friday night suppers, which were open to the public. Even at the wonderful age of 91, she worked two days a week at the church food shelf. Dorothy is survived by her six children: Kevin Bombard and his wife Tona, Stephanie Dow and her husband Mike, Donna Kenyon and her husband Doug, Lorie LaRock, Kim Livingston and her partner Bernie Parizo, Russell Bombard Jr., and his wife Monica, as well as grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by Phil’s children: Larry Lamb and his wife Mary, Doug Lamb, Dennis Lamb, Linda Ayotte, and grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre, VT, with a reception to follow. There will be a spring burial. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., in Barre, VT. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
