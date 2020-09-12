Dorothy Ann (Beighle) Martin PLAINFIELD — Dorothy Ann (Beighle) Martin went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 87 years old, surrounded by her children at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Dorothy was born on Jan. 26, 1933, at her family’s farmhouse in Winchester, Ohio, to William and Anna Beighle. She had four beloved older brothers in Ray, Herbert, Ralph and Sidney. Dorothy grew up at her family’s farmstead being a “good old farm girl.” She went on to graduate from Russellville High School in Russellville, Ohio, in 1951. She then began attending Fort Wayne Bible College with hopes of serving the Lord on the mission field as a nurse. She shortly learned that this was not to be, as God allowed a previous spinal cord injury to close the door on a career in nursing. Despite complications from her spinal surgery, she successfully graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1960 with a Bachelor of Religious Education degree. After graduation, she traveled to New England and worked for The New England Fellowship of Evangelicals in Boston, Massachusetts, as a rural Bible teacher for three years. As a rural Bible teacher, she traveled to various parts of Maine and Vermont teaching Bible to children in rural schools. While working in a school in Plainfield, Vermont, she met Clifton Martin, a man who also felt called to work in Christian education. She and Clifton Martin were married in 1963 in Plainfield, Vermont. At this time, she started to understand why she had been called to education and not to nursing. She embarked on a life with Clif weathering the strains, struggles and triumphs of working together in Christian education. She worked as a teacher and homemaker in many places throughout her life. At different times, she and her family, including her in-laws Clayton and Clara Martin, called Vermont, Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida and Ohio, home. She enjoyed retirement with her husband in sunny Florida until his passing in 2008. She spent her final years living on her own near her daughter’s family in Ohio, making many friends, visiting family and enjoying her grandchildren. She was a daily reflection of God’s selfless love to everyone she knew and steadfast friend to those in need. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Martin of Frederick, Maryland; her daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Jonathan Blackburn of Marysville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Eli Martin, Mary and Hope Blackburn; and the many family and friends whom she so dearly loved, including her niece, Pat Blanchard and family of Amarillo, Texas, her niece, Karen Sleeper, husband Brent and sons Dillon and Cody of Barre, nephew Robert Chase of Randolph, and brother-in-law Melvin Chase and wife Maryetta of Plainfield. Her graveside service was held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Ash Ridge Cemetery in Brown County, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to one of Dorothy’s favorite ministries, The In Touch Ministries Messenger Lab, at https://www.intouch.org/get-involved/messenger-project.
