Dorothea (Robinson) Foster MONTPELIER — Dorothea Irene (Robinson) Foster, 97, known to friends as “Robin,” died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. Dorothea was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Dec. 3, 1923, the daughter of Irene (Jordan) and Theodore Robinson. She had a brother, Jordan Robinson, who predeceased her in 2000. Dorothea is survived by her son, Christian Foster, his wife, Nan Foster, and grandson Daniel Foster. Dorothea graduated from Middlebury College with the class of 1945, having earned a BA degree. After college, she worked as a travel agent in Hartford, Connecticut. Hartford is where she met Oliver J. Foster, an architect. They were married in Mystic, Connecticut, in 1961. They lived in Connecticut, Maine, Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Vermont. They divorced in 1997. Dorothea always had a strong desire to help others and to encourage young people in their development. In her time in Rockport, Maine, she founded the Maine Boys Choir which had a long and successful run providing local boys with a creative musical outlet. While in Prince Edward Island, she volunteered with organizations providing assistance to the deaf and blind. And again in Vermont, she volunteered in helping people with blindness. Dorothea also created an organization to recognize and honor Vermonters who lost their lives in service to their country in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Dorothea was a dog lover and could often be seen walking her dog in her neighborhood, as well as providing treats for neighboring dogs. She was also fond of tennis, having played well into her later years. For those who remember Dorothea and wish to make a charitable contribution in her name, please donate to Central Vermont Humane Society.
