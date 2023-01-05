Dorothea R. Chilton STUART, FL / HIGHGATE, VT — Dorothea R. Chilton, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence in Stuart, Florida. Dorothea was born and educated in Cornwall, Ontario. She relocated to Vermont and was a longtime resident in Waterbury Center where she was an active member of the community. Dorothea and her husband Billy raised their four children in Waterbury Center. She served as President of the Parent Teachers Association there for several years, and was in the Order of the Eastern Star, Columbian Chapter #76 in Alburgh. Additionally, Dorothea worked as a clerk in the accounting department of National Life Insurance Company in Montpelier. After retirement, Dorothea and Billy relocated to Highgate, Vermont. In addition to her civic activities, Dorothea enjoyed quilting. In the late 1980’s Dorothea and Billy began spending the summer months in Highgate, Vermont and the winter months in Fort Pierce, Florida. She is survived by her children, Leslie Chilton of Morrisville, VT, Stephanie Chilton Carr and her husband Michael of Port St. Lucie, FL, W. Ralph Chilton of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Kathryn “Kitty” Fields and her husband David of Liberty Township, OH; five grandchildren, Colette, Billy, Carolyn, Jessica and Greg, two great grandchildren, Jamie and Leo, and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothea was predeceased by her husband, Billy Chilton in 2011; and her sisters, June Crossman and Betty Holmes. A graveside committal service will be held later this year in the Alburgh Center Cemetery. For those who wish, contributions in Dorothea’s memory may be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, FL 34990 (email; admin@hstc1.org) or your local Humane Society. Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.