Doris Jackson Pirie BARRE — Doris J. Pirie, 93, passed away suddenly Jan. 12, 2022, at home in North Carolina, with her daughter, Barbara, and granddaughter, Kelsey, at her side. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on June 16, 1928, she was the daughter of George and Yvonne (Allard) Jackson. She first attended Sacred Heart Academy for girls in Fall River, before moving to Barre, Vermont, in time to start her sophomore year at Spaulding High School and graduating in 1946. She furthered her education as a Registered Nurse at the Barre City Hospital School of Nursing affiliated with the University of Vermont. She completed her clinical rotations in psychiatry at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and in pediatrics at Children’s Hospital in Boston. While working at Barre City Hospital, she met the love of her life, Edward C. Pirie. Their courtship included Joe's Pond dances, Big Band Jazz concerts, and Dartmouth Winter Carnivals. They were married Nov. 18, 1950, at the Universalist Church in Barre. She devoted the next 20 years of her life as a wife and mother. She followed her husband to California in 1956 where he worked at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach. Her fourth child was born in California. They traveled back to Barre, Vermont, in 1960 with four children and a fifth on the way. She kept herself busy raising her five children, keeping a clean, safe home, knitting, sewing, volunteering, and listening to jazz records. She was a member of Eastern Star, worked with the local Barre City Fire Department providing Christmas toys for children in need; at times, she was a middle-school room mother; or she could be found stuffing envelopes and marching in a parade for her favorite candidate. Some of her fondest events with family included chicken pie suppers, SHS athletic events, summer at the “farm,” Dartmouth mini reunions, shopping, and attending two Presidential Inaugurations. At age 40, she informed her husband that she wanted to take her Vermont State Nursing Board exam and fulfill her childhood dream of working as a Registered Nurse. She first needed to audit classes for two semesters at Vermont Community College (Norwich University) in Montpelier, Vermont, to ready herself for the rigorous exam. She passed her RN exams and committed the next 23 years of her life to working full time at Central Vermont Hospital Emergency Room. She thoroughly enjoyed this time in her life giving back to her community. She is survived by her five children, Edward and wife Susan, of West Topsham, Vermont, Barbara, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Bette, of Quincy, Massachusetts, Judy and husband John Farmakis, of Chatham, New Jersey, and Brad and wife Molly, of North Canton, Ohio. She has eight grandchildren, James K. Pirie, Melissa (Pirie) Geraw, Kelsey Pirie, Jake Farmakis, Paige (Farmakis) Britt, Callie Farmakis, Carson and Adam Pirie; and six great-grandchildren, Kelman Pirie, Evie Pirie, Weston and Odin Geraw, Liam Britt, and Chloe Farmakis. She was predeceased by her half-brother, Joseph McGonagle Jr., Aug.31, 1983; and her husband, Edward C. Pirie, Oct. 12, 1994. Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home is in charge of a private family committal in late spring.
