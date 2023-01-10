Doris G. Town GRANITEVILLE — Doris Gail Town, 83, of Quarry Hill Apartments, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born on August 1, 1939, in Bladensburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of Edgar and Mary (Boucher) Pletzer. She attended elementary school in Woodsville, NH and Spaulding High School. On November 22, 1972, she married Bruce Town in Barre where they also made their home. Bruce passed away in 2004. Doris was employed as an Office Manager/Caseworker for the State of Vermont, Department of Social Welfare until her retirement. She then joined the staff at St. Monica School where she was a Preschool Assistant. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon and elder. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed going to lawn sales, shopping, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life. She had special bonds with each of them. Survivors include her children Ejnar (Nick) Thygesen, III and his wife, Denise; Terry Thygesen, Cindy Gregoire and her husband, Layne; and Mary Cecchinelli and her husband, Giuliano; her nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren as well as her siblings Georgia Hubbard, Joyce Polonski, Gary Pletzer and Donna Pletzer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Edgar Pletzer, Jr., Leonard Pletzer, and Richard Pletzer; her sisters Beverly Thygesen and Gloria Bilodeau and her great-granddaughter Sierra Cheever. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 19 South Seminary Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
