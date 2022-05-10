Doris E. Persons WILLIAMSTOWN — Doris Elizabeth Persons, 94, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away at home on April 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 20, 1927, she was the oldest daughter of Harvey and Ida (Davis) Wood, of Adamant, Vermont, and was raised by her beloved aunt and uncle, Jessie and Mike Thompson, of Bliss Pond in Calais, Vermont. They took her to Pennsylvania and back to Windsor, Vermont, where Doris graduated from high school. After high school, Doris briefly worked as a telephone operator, then met and fell in love with Ralph Persons, of Worcester, Vermont. They married on Aug. 28, 1948, and shared 58 years together, until his death in 2006. Doris was a homemaker. She and Ralph made a permanent home in Williamstown, Vermont, raising four children, Martha (Everett) Porter-Persons, Michael (Elizabeth) Persons, Melanie (Larry) Deuso and Margaret (Paul) Crosby. They also enjoyed five grandchildren, Mark (Elissa) Porter, Jesse and Sarah Persons, Andrea (Colin) Provencher and Caton Deuso; and great-granddaughter, Ava Porter. She and Ralph were devoted to family, taking in both younger and elderly relatives in times of their need. They kept in close touch with a large extended family, attending annual sugar-on-snow parties, family picnics and frequent visits back and forth. Among the joys in her life, Doris had several close friends and wonderful neighbors in town. She loved "going" – whether just shopping, scenic drives on Vermont roads, or for short "get-aways" to the coast of Maine/New Hampshire. She was in her glory when all her children came home to visit at once and filled her home with laughter, loud conversation and love. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Ralph. She also outlived all of her siblings, Everett, Melvin and Paul Wood and Dorothy Aloisi; and all of Ralph's siblings. The family is planning a graveside gathering in the Maplewood Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH), 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or check in on an elderly friend or relative who may be lonely and brighten their day. Online condolences may be left with www.guareandsons.com.
