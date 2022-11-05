Doris E. Winters BERLIN — Doris E. (Hamilton, Quinlan) Winters, 86, passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2022. Daughter of Ruth and Charles Hamilton, Doris grew up in southern Vermont, attended nursing school, and settled in Barre where she raised four children. She had a life-long career dedicated to helping others, including being Head Nurse at McFarland House in Barre, and conducting foot care and shot clinics throughout Vermont through Central Vermont Home and Health until the age of 80. Doris loved to sing and was a longtime member of Barre Tones. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church. She is survived by her sister Judy, her brother Neil, her four children; Carole, Brenda, Steve, and Mike, as well as her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed. There will be no services held.
