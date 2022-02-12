Doris Brusetti BARRE — Doris Brusetti, 95, of Batchelder Street, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home. Born on June 7, 1926, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (Baldwin) Gomo. When she was a young child, her family moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont, settling in Barre where she attended local elementary school and graduated from Spaulding High School. Doris and Al were married on June 18, 1946, in Barre. They lived in Al’s family home for 70-plus years, where they raised their three children. Doris was a housewife and homemaker while raising her family. She also was a volunteer hospice worker for 10 years. She was a member of the Hedding United Methodist Church. If you couldn’t find her at home, she was probably in the church kitchen. Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn, her sons, Carl and his wife, Marjorie, and Richard, all of Barre; her grandsons, Christopher and his wife, Joy, and their four daughters, in Delaware, and Craig and his wife, Jen; as well as her granddaughter, Carla, presently living in Alaska. Besides her parents and her sisters and brother, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfeo Brusetti, who died in October of 2018. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. There are no calling hours. Interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre at a later date. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.co.
