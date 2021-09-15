Dora E. Lovely CABOT — Dora E. Lovely, 90, of Lovely Road, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home. Born Feb. 18, 1931, in Barre, she was the daughter of Robert and Mary Ann (LaForest) Dodge. Dora attended Barre City schools. On Aug. 13, 1947, she married Robert Lovely in Plainfield. They made their home in East Montpelier for 23 years and for over 45 years in Cabot. Robert Lovely passed away in November of 2014. Dora was employed as a cook at Montpelier High School. Survivors include her daughter, Deena Lovely and her companion, Walter Plant; six grandchildren, Renee Rehbach and her husband, JR, Tanya MacAuley and her fiancé, Morgan, Shane Brickey and his wife, Sally, Robert Brickey and his wife, Annie, Aimee LaFreniere and her husband, Arthur, and Tasha Dufresne; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Donna Lovely, and daughter Joanna Brickey; her sisters, Caroline Lacourse, Geraldine Duchaine and Judy Cecchinelli; and her brothers, Robert and Charles Dodge; as well as her son-in-law, Dennis Brickey. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. noon in the Plain-Mont Cemetery in Plainfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
