Donna L. Holden BRADFORD — Donna L. Holden, 73, of Plateau Acres passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born March 8, 1947, in Barre, she was the daughter of Irene B. (Prescott) and Kenneth W. Farnham Sr. She attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1965. After high school, she attended the O’Brien’s School of Cosmetology, graduating in 1966. She made her home in Barre working as a hairdresser. Donna was first married to Laurence Downing, before she married Joseph Holden in 1986. In her leisure time, she enjoyed shopping and vacations in Maine. Survivors include her brother, Kenneth W. Farnham Jr., and her sister, Betty Jean Bean; her aunt, Rachel Rich of Northfield; two nephews, six nieces; and several cousins. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was predeceased by both husbands. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Berlin Corner Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
