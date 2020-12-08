Donna J. Day WILLIAMSTOWN — Donna Jean Day, 74, a longtime resident of VT Route 14, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Her family was with her at her bedside. Family and friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks are required, and we will limit the capacity in the funeral home at all times to maintain social distancing. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of The Times Argus. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of arrangements.
