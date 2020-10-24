Donald William "Smitty" Smith EAST MONTPELIER — Donald William “Smitty” Smith, 81, of Route 14 in East Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 28, 1938, the son of John and Vivian (York) Smith. He attended Montpelier Public School. Smitty proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he learned mechanical skills that he later used while running his own business, Smitty’s Gulf Station. After closing the service station, Smitty reenlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard where, for 38 years, he served until his honorable discharge in 2000. On June 24, 1957, he married Martha Staples and together, they raised five children and later divorced. On June 27, 1992, he married Jean Slayton and they enjoyed a 24-year union. Jean passed on March 22, 2017. As a veteran, Smitty was proud of his volunteerism to help other veterans through both the VFW and the American Legion. He was also an avid cribbage player and a member of the Montpelier Cribbage League for over 30 years. Survivors include his children, Michael Smith and wife Barbara of Middlesex, Elaine Duke and husband Ronald of Marshfield, Laurie Marmash and husband Jack of Pensacola, Florida, Lynn Whitaker and husband Joe of Barre, Vermont, and Larry Smith and wife Candi of East Calais, Vermont; his stepchildren, Tammy Davis and husband Butch of Montpelier, Diana O’Hara of Orange City, Florida, and Donna Slayton of Plainfield, Vermont; and sister, Lois Acebo of East Barre. He also left several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines. A private inurnment will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors bestowed. Please know that a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
