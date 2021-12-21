Donald Walker MONTPELIER — Donald "Don" Walker, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away at the age of 94 on Dec. 16, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Don was born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Rutland, Vermont, to the late Hazel and Rufus Walker. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1945. On Dec. 17, 1944 (77 years ago), Audrey and Don Walker went on their first date and became inseparable. They were married on Sept. 25, 1948. Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife ,Audrey (2018); his brother, Rufus; and his grandchild, John Donald Picard. Don is survived by daughters, Michelle Walker, Megan Picard and her spouse, John; his son, Wade Walker and his spouse, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Richard Tower and his spouse, Betty; grandchildren, Suzanne Picard Lowden and her spouse, Kent, Melissa Picard Vickers and her spouse, Ted, and Jessie Picard Alfarone and her spouse, Paul, Geoffrey Walker and his partner, Cydney Barrett, Nathaniel "Nano" Walker and his spouse, Tory, Lindsay Walker and her partner, Richard Harper; and great-grandchildren, Nikola, Jelena, Eva, Teddy, Biruk, Oscar, Hazel and Finley. He also leaves behind his dog, "Toto.” In 1953, Don moved to Montpelier and with his father, established Walker Motors Inc. (a Ford franchise). He later added a Jeep franchise to the store. During his time as a Ford dealer, Don was active on many Ford boards. He retired in 1992. Don spent his life being very active in the community. He proudly served on the board of directors for many years and as chairperson for the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was one of the official scorers for the Barre High School Basketball Tournament for over 40 years. He was the official scorer for the Montpelier High School Girls Basketball Team, the Spaulding Boys Basketball Team and the Montpelier High School Boys Ice Hockey Team for many years. He was the first president of the Montpelier Boosters Club. He served on the Advisory Board of the Chittenden Bank for many years. Don spent his summers at Joe's Pond for 53 years. He was very active in the Joe's Pond Association, the Ice Out contest (he was nicknamed the “Iceologist”) and commodore of the sailboat races. Don took up tennis in his mid-50s and played until he was 80. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Office of Development, Central Vermont Medical Center, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641; or to Central Vermont Home Health, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, in honor of the excellent care Don received. A service will be held in the spring of 2022. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
