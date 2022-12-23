Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Windy with a steady rain, possibly heavy at times early. Winds diminishing late. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 35. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 13F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.