Donald W. Hislop MORRISVILLE — Donald Willey Hislop, 79, formerly of Morrisville, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born May 28, 1941, in Burlington, the son of Evelyn (Willey) and Russell W. Hislop Sr. He graduated from Greensboro High School. Mr. Hislop married Patricia Ann Salls in Greensboro, Nov. 5, 1960. He was employed milking cows, driving trucks for the town of Greensboro, hauling milk for local farmers, making cheese at Cabot and splitting firewood. He was a member of the Morristown Fire Department, Lamoille Grange 223 and Morrisville Swingers Square Dance Group. Mr. Hislop enjoyed woodworking, dancing, camping, and was an avid racing fan. Survivors include four children, Debbie Cote, Gwen Hislop, both of Morrisville, Donna Hislop of Maine, Danny Hislop of Hardwick; a brother, Russell Hislop Jr. of Greensboro Bend; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife in May 2014; and two siblings, Franz Hislop and Constance Hislop Brown. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661; or Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, VT 05826. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. For online condolences, visit nothernvermontfuneralservice.com.
